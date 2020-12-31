With news of vaccines now being rolled out with the possibility of even more people being given their first dose more quickly, there is real hope that we will be able to put 2020 behind us.
Here is a look back to some of the photos we have taken this past year. (We have taken very few in comparison with other years). There is no one image which can possibly sum up 2020, but these will perhaps give you a flavour of what was happening.
In June there was a reaction to the death of George Floyd in the US, and a couple of Black Lives Matter protests were held in Edinburgh.
The Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Frank Ross, signed the Friendship Agreement with the northern French village of Contalmaison which was passed at a council meeting.
The purpose of the agreement is to formalise the already cordial relations between the capital and the final resting place in France for many soldiers from Edinburgh.