With news of vaccines now being rolled out with the possibility of even more people being given their first dose more quickly, there is real hope that we will be able to put 2020 behind us.

Here is a look back to some of the photos we have taken this past year. (We have taken very few in comparison with other years). There is no one image which can possibly sum up 2020, but these will perhaps give you a flavour of what was happening.

The Loony Dook 1 January 2020 PHOTO Live Edinburgh News

Brian Cox CBE in Edinburgh on 18 February 2020 arriving at the Hunter Foundation Dinner. PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

A meeting held in Dumbiedykes in March 2020 to Save the Number 6 bus PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

Tyler and Susie Jones enjoying a run in The Meadows. April 2020 Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Stephanie, Hugh, Hannah and Rab at the Magdalene Community Centre distributing food to those in need – from outside the community centre which remained closed May 2020 Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

In June there was a reaction to the death of George Floyd in the US, and a couple of Black Lives Matter protests were held in Edinburgh.

#BlackLivesMatter #BLM. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

#BlackLivesMatter #BLM. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Irvine Welsh Photo Live Edinburgh News

#BlackLivesMatter #BLM. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Alistair McConnachie, founder of A Force For Good. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

#BlackLivesMatter #BLM. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Laurence Païs Consul General of France with the Lord Provost Frank Ross and the Depute Lord Provost Joan Griffiths MBE signing PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Rt Hon Lord Provost of Edinburgh, Frank Ross, signed the Friendship Agreement with the northern French village of Contalmaison which was passed at a council meeting.

The purpose of the agreement is to formalise the already cordial relations between the capital and the final resting place in France for many soldiers from Edinburgh.

Buckstone Primary School teddy bears ready to welcome P1 children to school PHOTO ©2020 The Edinburgh Reporter

The City Art Centre celebrated its 40th anniversary Photo John Preece

St. Andrew’s House the venue for the daily Coronavirus media briefing. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Dundee. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee in the Betfred Cup at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Hibs defender, Paul McGinn, fires past Dundee’s Alex Jakubiak. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Balmoral Hotel where the clock is traditionally reset on Hogmanay but not this year as they want to get into 2021 quicker. . . Photo: © 2020 Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

