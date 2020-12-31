Lothian Buses have made an online appeal to reunite a lost dog with its owner.

The brown coloured dog boarded a number 35 bus in Fountainbridge earlier today.

Photo Lothian Buses

The driver of the bus stopped at the West End Police Station in Torphichen Place to be looked after there until the owner is traced.

Lothian buses tweeted: “This lovely little dog jumped on our service 35 this morning at Fountainbridge.

“We’ve delivered the dog to the Westend Police Station and staff are currently taking care of the poor wee soul until they can be reunited with their owner.

“Please share far and wide! #LostDog.”

