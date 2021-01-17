The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.
While we are all advised to stay at home, it seems to us a little busier on the roads with people driving and cycling than it was during the lockdown in March 2020. There also appear to be more people out walking too. The guidance on what you can and cannot do is below.
From Monday there are new rules which apply all over the UK closing all international travel corridors. At Friday’s press briefing the Prime Minister announced: “To protect us against the risk of as yet unidentified new strains, we will also temporarily close all travel corridors from 4.00am on Monday.
“Following conversations with the devolved administrations, we will act together so that this applies across the whole of UK
“This means that if you come to this country, you must have proof of a negative Covid test that you have taken in the 72 hours before leaving and you must have filled in your Passenger Locator Form, and your airline will ask for proof of both before you take off.
“You may also be checked when you land and face substantial fines for refusing to comply
“And, upon arrival, you must then quarantine for ten days – not leaving your home for any reason at all, or take another test on day 5 and wait for proof of another negative result.
“And we will be stepping up our enforcement – both at the border and in-country.”
The statistics in Scotland as at 17 January 2021 are shown below.
|Date
|Newly reported cases
|Cases in Lothian
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19
|People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|Total number of cases of Covid-19
|Number of first vaccinations
|17 January 2021
|1,341
|123
|16,256
|9.5%
|0
|147
|1,918
|162,333
|(224,840)
|16 January 2021
|1,753
|169
|24,314
|8.4%
|78
|145
|1,863
|160,992
|(224,840)
|15 January 2021
|2,160
|262
|7.5%
|61
|141
|1,860
|159,239
|224,840
|14 January 2021
|1,707
|177
|8.3%
|64
|142
|1,829
|157,079
|208,207
|13 January 2021
|1,949
|23,432
|10.2%
|79
|134
|1,794
|155,372
|191,965
|12 January 2021
|1,875
|214
|12.0%
|54
|133
|1,717
|175,942
|11 January 2021
|1,782
|194
|17,730
|11.5%
|1
|126
|1,664
|151,548
|163,377
|10 January 2021
|1,877
|20,968
|10.0%
|3
|123
|1,598
|149,766
|9 January 2021
|1,865
|26,352
|8.7%
|93
|109
|1,596
|147,889
|8 January 2021
|2,309
|237
|31,444
|8.1%
|93
|102
|1,530
|146,024
|7 January 2021
|2,649
|357
|11.3%
|78
|100
|1,467
|143,715
|6 January 2021
|2.039
|164
|21,101
|10.5%
|68
|95
|1,384
|141,066
|5 January 2021
|2,529
|322
|18,336
|14.8%
|11
|93
|1,347
|139,027
|around 100,000
|4 January 2021
|1,905
|13,810
|15.0%
|3 January 2021
|2,464
|17,328
|15.2%
|134,593
|2 January 2021
|2,137
|21,451
|10.8%
|1 January 2021
|2,539
|28,313
|9.7%
|31 December 2020
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|30 December 2020
|2,045
|19,722
|11.3%
|43
|69
|1,133
|29 December 2020
|1,895
|14,179
|14.4%
|7
|65
|1,092
|28 December 2020
|967
|8,819
|12.2%
|27 December 2020
|92,188
|24 December 2020
|1,314
|27,872
|5.3%
|43
|56
|1,008
|23 December 2020
|1,190
|47
|56
|1,025
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031
|18,644
As at 17 January 2021 5,305 deaths have been recorded of people who have tested positive.
According to the National Records of Scotland figures issued on Wednesday 7,704 deaths were registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate – up to 10 January 2021.
You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.