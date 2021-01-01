The latest figures detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Scotland have been announced.

The figures in Scotland as at 1 January 2021 are shown below.

On Thursday there were 379 cases reported in Lothian and 680 in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, with 372 in Lanarkshire. There will be no updates on the number of deaths and some other figures until 5 January 2021.

DateNewly reported casesNew positive testsTest positivity rateNewly reported deathsIntensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19 People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
1 January 20212,53928,3139.7%
31 December 20202,62228,29510.1%68701,174
30 December 2020 2,04519,72211.3%43691,133
29 December 20201,89514,17914.4%7651,092
28 December 20209678,81912.2%
24 December 20201,31427,8725.3%43561,008
23 December 20201,19047561,025
16 December 20206895.9%38491,031

As at 30 December 2020 the total number of positive cases was 127,453 and the total number of deaths where Covid-19 has been confirmed now totals 4,578.

As at 20 December 2020, a total of 6,298 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday This figure is calculated on a wider definition of deaths relating to Covid-19 than the daily figure reported by The Scottish Government. This figure will not be updated until next week.

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.

Staying safe at Christmas
The safest way to spend Christmas and the festive period is to stay in your own household, in your own home and your own local area. But we recognise that isolation and loneliness can hit people hard over the Christmas period. To help to reduce this, we are temporarily changing some rules on meeting other people.
Just because we are allowing people to meet up in a limited way does not mean that you have to do so. It is a personal choice.

Everyone should think carefully about the risks involved in increasing the number of people you have contact with, particularly if you or your loved ones are at a higher risk from coronavirus. The virus won’t take Christmas off. If we provide it with opportunities to spread from household to household, it is likely to take them.

If you choose to spend Christmas with family and friends, this guidance aims to help you stay as safe as possible.

If you have not formed a bubble you should continue to follow the travel, socialising and hospitality rules for the council area you live in.

Restrictions in Level Four Areas
You should not meet anyone who is not in your household indoors in your home or in their home. You can meet another household indoors in a public place. The maximum number of people who can meet indoors in a public (not a home) place is 6 which can be from up to 2 separate households.
Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people permitted to gather indoors in a public place but do count towards the maximum of 2 households permitted to meet. For example a children’s party with 10 children from more than 2 separate households would not be allowable, but 6 adults and 4 children from 2 households could meet.

Children under 12 do not need to maintain physical distance from others indoors.

Where an individual household includes more than 6 people, they can nevertheless meet as a single household even if the total number of people exceeds 6.

You can go into another household to provide care and support for a vulnerable person. This can include providing emotional support for someone whose wellbeing is at risk, including for those who are isolated because of disability or a caring situation. Read Coronavirus (COVID-19): advice for unpaid carers

When you meet people from another household indoors you should:

minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

stay at least 2 metres apart from anyone who is not part of your household, unless in a public venue that is operating 1 metre distancing with additional measures being in place to avoid transmission

maintain hand and cough hygiene

avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

if possible, keep rooms well ventilated – consider opening windows or a door

Those at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus (including those who had been shielding, people 70 and over, people who are pregnant and people with an underlying medical condition) should strictly follow the physical distancing guidance.

MEETING UP OUTDOORS
You can meet people from other households outdoors in a private garden or in a public place such as a park. The maximum number of people who can meet outdoors is 6 which can be from up to 2 separate households.
Children under the age of 12 from these households do not count towards the total number of people counted in a gathering. Children under 12 do not need to maintain physical distance from others. This is to allow children under 12 to play with their friends outside.

Young people aged between 12 and 17 can meet up in groups of up to 6 at a time outdoors and are not subject to the 2 household limit. Physical distancing is required.

Where an individual household includes more than 6 people, they can continue to meet outside as a household even if the total number of people exceeds 6.

You should:

minimise the number of meetings you have with people from other households each day

stay at least 2 metres away from anyone who is not part of your household

maintain hand and cough hygiene

avoid touching hard surfaces with your hands

wash your hands when you arrive, when you leave, when you get home and especially before eating or after touching surfaces

not share food or utensils – if eating, each household should bring, prepare and eat its own food separately

Those at a higher risk of severe illness from coronavirus (including those who had been shielding, people 70 and over, people who are pregnant and people with an underlying medical condition) should strictly follow the physical distancing guidance.

HOSPITALITY

Restaurants, cafes, pubs and bars will be closed. Sectors guidance is at: sector guidance for tourism and hospitality
Takeaways can still operate as normal, provided food and drink is sold for consumption off premises. Face coverings and physical distancing rules must be followed.

Hotels and other accommodation providers can still serve food to qualifying guests i.e. key or exempt workers, staying in their premises up to 22:00. Room service, including alcohol, is allowed as normal.

