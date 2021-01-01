A police investigation is underway after following the death of a man who was hit by a number of vehicles on the M8 during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Emergency services were alerted after the pedestrian was struck at around 2.45am this morning.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

The collision took place on the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, near to J4 at East Whitburn in West Lothian and the road remains closed westbound between J3A and J4.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45am on Friday, January 1, a male pedestrian died after being struck by a number of vehicles on the eastbound carriageway of the M8 near to J4 at East Whitburn.

“The road is closed westbound between J3A and J4. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

