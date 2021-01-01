Tributes have been paid in memory of former Scotland manager Tommy Docherty who sadly passed away yesterday.

The ‘Doc’ was a much loved and respected figure who once famously claimed that Hibs’ Pat Stanton was a better player than England World Cup winning captain Bobby Moore, an opinion shared by many.

sfa

Throughout his football career and life, Tommy had a profound impact on the game. He played with distinction for Shettleston Juniors, Celtic, Preston North End, Arsenal and Chelsea and earned 25 international caps for Scotland, including two World Cups in 1954 and 1958.

Tommy went on to become a successful Scotland manager during an extensive coaching career, winning seven of 12 matches in charge between 1971-72 before joining Manchester United, with whom he won the FA Cup and Second Division title during five years in charge.

He was inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Rod Petrie, Scottish FA President: “Football has lost a tremendous personality in Tommy Docherty. He was tenacious on the park and a great leader off it.

“Tommy was a regular in the Scotland side in the 1950s that qualified for two World Cups, and his record as Scotland manager was impressive, albeit cut short by his decision to take the Manchester United job.

“He was on record as saying that the biggest regret of his career was leaving his Scotland managerial role and looking at the results and performances he inspired, it is hard not to wonder what might have been had he remained.

“His charisma and love for the game shone even after he stopped managing and it was entirely fitting that Tommy should be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame for his lifelong service. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

