NHS Lothian welcomed in the New Year with a very special new arrival last night.



Isabelle Ailsa Paton, was the first baby of 2021 in Lothian when she was born in Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at 00.54am

Isabelle was born to parents, Jennifer (32) and Richard Paton (33) from Ratho in Edinburgh. She tipped the scales at 6lb 8 ½ oz.

Richard said: “Absolutely delighted with our little Isabelle. Couldn’t ask for a better start to 2021. We are very grateful for all the amazing staff in the Royal Infirmary, they were fantastic”

At present, no New Year Day babies have been born at St John’s Hospital.

