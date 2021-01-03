UPDATED AT 11.42
The Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh is recalling parliament on Monday when the First Minister will address MSPs on the latest coronavirus situation.
Glenn Campbell of the BBC tweeted the news this morning although there has as yet been no official word from The Scottish Government*, the First Minister has just announced this:
*At 11.42 The Scottish Government announced the recall formally.
A Scottish Government spokesperson said:
“The recent, rapid increase in COVID cases in Scotland, driven by the new variant of the virus, is a very serious concern. The even steeper rises and severe pressure on the NHS that is being experienced in some other parts of the UK is a sign of what may lie ahead in Scotland if we do not take all possible steps now to slow the spread of the virus, while the vaccination programme progresses.
“The First Minister has therefore asked that Parliament be recalled from recess on Monday afternoon to allow her to make an urgent statement on further measures to supress transmission. This will come after a meeting of the Cabinet on Monday morning. The Education Recovery Group will also meet on Monday.
“The strong message remains people should stay at home as much as possible and avoid non-essential interaction with others.”
|Date
|Newly reported cases
|New positive tests
|Test positivity rate
|Newly reported deaths
|Intensive Care patients with confirmed Covid-19
|People in hospital with confirmed Covid-19
|2 January 2021
|2,137
|21,451
|10.8%
|1 January 2021
|2,539
|28,313
|9.7%
|31 December 2020
|2,622
|28,295
|10.1%
|68
|70
|1,174
|30 December 2020
|2,045
|19,722
|11.3%
|43
|69
|1,133
|29 December 2020
|1,895
|14,179
|14.4%
|7
|65
|1,092
|28 December 2020
|967
|8,819
|12.2%
|24 December 2020
|1,314
|27,872
|5.3%
|43
|56
|1,008
|23 December 2020
|1,190
|47
|56
|1,025
|16 December 2020
|689
|5.9%
|38
|49
|1,031