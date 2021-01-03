A new online form has been launched by Police Scotland which is directed toward people looking to report others breaking coronavirus restrictions.

The form allows members of the public to report everything from a gathering to individuals or businesses not wearing a face covering.

Mainland Scotland is currently under level four restrictions which makes it illegal to travel between other local authorities or to invite other people over to your house for an non-essential reason.

Police Scotland said in a Facebook statement: “Our online reporting form for reporting #COVID19 breaches is now live.”

“Make sure you understand the rules around gatherings for your area, via The Scottish Government, before you get in touch with us.”

Officers have also asked the public not to call 101 or 999 for guidance on current restrictions as this could tie up call-handlers and therefore ultimately cost lives.

