The Church of Scotland General Assembly for 2021 will be held online for the second year running.

The annual event will begin on 22 May 2021 with commissioners and other attendees joining together remotely from across Scotland and around the world.

In ordinary times the event brings around 800 commissioners and visitors to Edinburgh to debate on Church matters and the issues of the day.

Details of the 2021 General Assembly are still being finalised and more information will be released in the coming months.

Church of Scotland General Assembly 2020. Saturday the 3rd of October 2020. The Church of Scotland held a socially distanced General Assembly over two days in Edinburgh. Moderator Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair oversaw the proceedings at The Mound. Moderator Rt Rev Dr Matin Fair delivers his opening address to those in the room and live streamed over Zoom

