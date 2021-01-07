Housebuilder breaks into the East Lothian marketplace with a development at Letham Mains, Haddington.

Allanwater Homes has announced the launch of a new development which it will build in East Lothian. This is the company’s first development there.

Allanwater Haddington, situated in the Letham Mains area of the market town, will offer a selection of luxury, energy efficient, three and four bedroom bungalows, together with three bedroom linked villas.

Several brand new designs – exclusively designed for this new development – will make their debut at Allanwater Haddington, including the Tay three bedroom detached bungalow, the Clyde and Spey, other three bedroom detached bungalows, and the Devon, a stunning four bedroom detached bungalow.

Added to the mix of truly desirable and visually appealing housetypes on offer is another recently launched home which has proved very popular at other Allanwater Homes developments across Scotland – the three bedroom Sidlaw villa. This appealing family home, offered at Allanwater Haddington as a linked villa, is complete with two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, including the main en-suite bedroom.

Additionally, there is a single bedroom, also fitted with floor to ceiling wardrobes, and a spacious family bathroom to make up the accommodation.

Completing the housetype choice at Allanwater Haddington is the practical Kintail villa, a flexible three bedroom design, also available as a linked villa.

An easy to maintain home, suitable for couples, young families and re-sizers, the Kintail offers an open plan kitchen/dining area, with French doors opening out onto the garden. It will be the most affordable property at Allanwater Haddington.

Specification wise, Allanwater Haddington has pulled out all the stops, with all properties featuring the housebuilder’s new “as included” specification. Featuring a positive rollcall of top suppliers and manufacturers, this excellent specification offers fantastic value for money, including Tywford Sanitaryware, stylish kitchens with Stainless Steel kitchen appliances including Induction Hobs, thermostatic showers, USB charging points, and monoblocked driveways. Another added bonus is that floor to ceiling fitted wardrobes are included in all bedrooms where the design dictates.

Constructed with the very latest energy efficient materials, occupants of these 21st century homes at Allanwater Haddington can enjoy reduced running costs, as well as take advantage of numerous features and benefits which today’s buyers want to see in their new homes. These include built in storage, room for home working, fitted wardrobes, and family rooms.

A Sales Cabin will open on site in the next few weeks at Allanwater Haddington, with a stunning professionally designed showhome and Marketing Suite complex expected to be launched in the summer months. First completions at the new development are also anticipated to be in the Summer of 2021.

“We are delighted to announce that this new development is coming to Haddington,” said Allanwater Homes Sales & Marketing Manager, Cheryl McGeever. “It’s a new area for us, an exciting new part of Scotland in which to spread the Allanwater brand which stands for quality and choice in the marketplace.”

“It’s particularly exciting to be offering luxury bungalows which are always highly sought after,” said Cheryl. “Together with our well designed and appointed three bedroom villas, which will be suitable for many sections of the housebuying public, we are confident that we are launching in East Lothian with a really desirable mix of properties.”

“Announcing this major new multi million pound development in Haddington, as we look to a recovery in the second half of the year, can only be good news for jobs & the economy, for househunters in the area, and for business confidence generally. We are in the midst of an expansion which saw us launch several new developments in 2020, the same year in which we celebrated our 40th Anniversary, and we are pleased to be keeping this expansion going,” finished Cheryl.

Also planned to launch in 2021, is an additional new development in Chryston, near Glasgow, another brand new geographic area for Allanwater.

Prospective buyers can register their interest in Allanwater Haddington now on the Allanwater Homes website, at www.allanwaterhomes.co.uk, which is regularly updated.

Allanwater Homes has family friendly developments in Alloa, Alva, Cambusbarron and Stirling.

