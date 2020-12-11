Christine Jardine, Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West, has welcomed the release of Scottish Government funding for Murrayfield Ice Rink.

The ice rink will share in the £2 million funding for ice hockey and ice rinks announced by The Scottish Government. The money comes after the owners of the ice rink warned that it could remain closed for the ‘foreseeable future’ unless funding could be found.

Ms Jardine met with the owners, as well as groups from the skating and ice hockey community, and she wrote to the Scottish Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop, in a bid to secure funding.

Following the news, Ms Jardine said: “I’m pleased that pressure from myself, the skating community and local representatives has helped to make this happen.

“This funding could make a huge difference to the ice rink, their employees and the many people across Edinburgh West and the country who will hopefully be able to go back to skating soon.

“I also hope that the rink gets the funding quickly to enable its re-opening to take place.”

Murrayfield Ice Rink. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

