This weekend 52 teams, including five from Edinburgh will do battle in the Scottish Cup Preliminary Round Two ahead of the First Round Draw on Sunday morning.

On Saturday 25 matches will take place before the last game of the weekend, on Sunday, between Glasgow University and Linlithgow Rose.

Scottish Cup photo from Scottish FA

It has been confirmed that Wick Academy’s match against Musselburgh Athletic has been postponed.

The draw for the First Round of the 20/21 competition will take place on Sunday, 13 December at 10am and will be live across the Scottish Cup’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Key

O: Original date

P: Rescheduled date if match is postponed

Scottish Cup Preliminary Round Two Fixtures

Spartans v. East Kilbride

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Ainslie Park Stadium, 3.00pm

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, Ainslie Park Stadium, 7.45pm

Glasgow University v. Linlithgow Rose

O. Sunday 13 December 2020, Penny Cars Stadium, 4.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Penny Cars Stadium, 7.45pm

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale v. Lossiemouth

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Toni Macaroni Arena, 3.00pm

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, Toni Macaroni Arena, 7.45pm

Strathspey Thistle v. Buckie Thistle

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Seafield Park, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Seafield Park, 8.00pm

Huntly v. Dalbeattie Star

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Christie Park, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Christie Park, 8.00pm

Keith v. Fort William

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Kynoch Park, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Kynoch Park, 8.00pm

Deveronvale v. Camelon

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Princess Royal Park, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Princess Royal Park, 8.00pm

Formartine United v. Turriff United

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, North Lodge Park. 3.00pm

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, North Lodge Park, 7.45pm

Wick Academy v. Musselburgh Athletic – Match Postponed

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, Harmsworth Park, 7.30pm

Edinburgh University v. Tranent Juniors

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Peffermill Playing Fields, 3.00pm

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, Peffermill Playing Fields, 7.30pm

Blackburn United v. Civil Service Strollers

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, New Murrayfield Park, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, New Murrayfield Park, 7.30pm

Tynecastle v. Cumbernauld Colts

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Meggetland Stadium, 3.00pm

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, Meggetland Stadium, 7.30pm

Jeanfield Swifts v. University of Stirling

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Riverside Stadium, 12.30pm

P. Monday 14 December 2020, Riverside Stadium, 7.30pm

Gala Fairydean Rovers v. Wigtown and Bladnoch

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, The 3G Arena, 3.00pm

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, The 3G Arena, 8.00pm

Newton Stewart v. Broxburn Athletic

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Blairmount Park, 3.00pm

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, Blairmount Park, 7.30pm

Coldstream v. Bo’ness United

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Home Park, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Home Park, 7.45pm

Newtongrange Star v. Rothes

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, New Victoria Park, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, New Victoria Park, 7.30pm

Dunipace v. Berwick Rangers

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Westfield Park, 3.00pm

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, Westfield Park, 7.45pm

Hill of Beath Hawthorn v. Whitehill Welfare

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Keirs Park, 2.30pm

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, Keirs Park, 7.30pm

Nairn County v. Threave Rovers

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Station Park, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Station Park, 8.00pm

BSC Glasgow v. Haddington Athletic

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Indodrill Stadium, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Indodrill Stadium7.45pm

East Stirlingshire v. Inverurie Loco Works

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Falkirk Stadium, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Falkirk Stadium, 7.45pm

Preston Athletic v. Hawick Royal Albert United

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Pennypit Park, 2.30pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Pennypit Park, 7.30pm

Banks O’Dee v. Vale of Leithen

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Spain Park, 3.00pm

P. Wednesday 16 December 2020, Spain Park, 7.45pm

Dundonald Bluebell v. Easthouses Lily MW

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Stark’s Park, 2pm

P. Monday 14 December 2020, Stark’s Park, 8.00pm

Clachnacuddin v. Caledonian Braves

O. Saturday 12 December 2020, Grant Street Park, 3.00pm

P. Tuesday 15 December 2020, Grant Street Park, 8.00pm

