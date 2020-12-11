Police Scotland has released a CCTV video of a man officers wish to speak to in connection with an assault which took place around 6.40pm on Saturday, 7 November, 2020, in Broomhall Road when a female walking along the street was approached by a man.

He is described as aged around 30 years, about 5ft 5ins, of a slim but muscular build, with dark hair and fair eyebrows. He was wearing a dark jacket.

Police believe he may have information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Mark Seymour said: “We are extremely grateful for the assistance we have already received from the public to help with our enquiries.

“I would ask anyone who has not spoken to us and may be able to help identify the man, or the man himself, to call us on 101, quoting incident 1676 of Sunday, 8 November, 2020, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

