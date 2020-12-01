Have yourself a merry little Christmas this December with Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh’s Festive Afternoon Tea at Home.

The tea will be delivered to you complete with some Champagne Laurent-Perrier.

This luxury home kit has delicate finger sandwiches of smoked salmon and cucumber with caviar, and Scottish Clava brie, apricot & ginger chutney as well as traditional turkey, stuffing and cranberry, freshly-baked scones with clotted cream and homemade jam, and a selection of delicious pastries including candy cane macarons, orange and hazelnut financiers and gingerbread cupcakes with caramel buttercream.

The festive afternoon tea is now available until 31 December 2020 priced at £99 for two people, including tea and a bottle of Laurent-Perrier La Cuvée Champagne.

There are also two alternative upgrades – you can add the new Laurent-Perrier: Laurent-Perrier Cuvée Rosé for £130 or a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Grand Siècle for £195, and you will also receive Laurent-Perrier Champagne flutes to enjoy the champagne at its best.

The benchmark of rosé champagne, Laurent-Perrier’s Cuvée Rosé is known for its freshness and aromas of red berries making it perfect for special Christmas celebrations. Also, Laurent-Perrier’s Grand Siècle is crafted to embody the perfect vineyard year to offer delicate bead of bubbles, will give notes of fresh brioche, citrus fruits and hints of honey.

The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh’s Festive Afternoon Tea at Home with Champagne Laurent-Perrier comes with a choice of classic, vegan or free from gluten.

Available for collection from the hotel daily from 12pm – 2.30pm and for delivery to EH1 – 55 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

www.waedinburgh.co.uk or call 0131 222 8795 between 9am – 4pm Monday to Friday.

Any hotel guests may enjoy the Festive Afternoon Tea in the historical surroundings of Peacock Alley for £49 per person.

