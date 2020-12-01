Vulnerable children in Midlothian are being helped by two Midlothian restaurants, raising funds from their takeaway business.

For every takeaway bought from Itihaas in Dalkeith and The Radhuni in Loanhead until 20 December , the restaurants will donate 25p to Children 1st.

Customers are also invited to add their own donations.

“For many of us, the countdown to Christmas will be filled with excitement. Unfortunately for some families in our local communities, this will be a time of great worry and financial hardship,” Itihaas Director Matin Khan and his son Habibur, Managing Partner of Radhuni, said in a joint statement. “Together with our customers we will bring a small lift to children and families who need it most.”

Children 1st aims to protect children and keep them safe from harm. The national charity works with children and families tackling poverty, mental health difficulties, domestic abuse, addiction and social isolation.

They have witnessed an increase in demand for their services since March 2020, including their Money Advice Service which helps families with debt management. Children 1st is trying to fund £15 gift vouchers for more than 260 children so their families can buy Christmas gifts for them, and make the holiday a bit more special after what has been a difficult year.

