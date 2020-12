Mairi MacLean puts the finishing touches to the very big Christmas tree in the Grand Gallery of the National Museum of Scotland on Chambers Street.

This year’s decorations feature the timeless museum themes of space and dinosaurs, and are sustainably sourced from offcuts. The Museum will be open throughout the festive period, admission is free with pre-booked, timed ticketing in place.













Mairi MacLean puts the finishing touches to the Christmas tree in the Grand Gallery of the National Museum of Scotland.

