Despite the ongoing impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, Scottish organisations have continued to show an interest in entering new overseas markets.

The Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce received fifteen applications for its latest virtual trade mission to Pacific North West, USA, with eight businesses taking part from 1-3 December, including:

• Heehaw – a video production company working across film, animation and motion graphics who produce video projects across the globe.

• eCom is focused on the delivery, tracking and reporting of workforce learning and development, through innovative technologies.

• COHESION specialises in AI-driven Digital Health solutions for real-world patient/clinical data capture transforming long-term citizen care outcomes across various disease areas.

• Contagious are the unrivalled experts in the design and delivery of experiences for global drinks brands.

• Robop are committed to providing an innovative and successful bird deterrent including The R:Falcon, an advanced bird control device, an autonomous robot modelled on the natural predator of birds.

• Skirr is a sustainable sport skincare brand. They make products for eco-conscious athletes that help their skin and protect the planet.

• Hook Marine Ltd which is dedicated to safety in the marine industries. The company specialises in the provision of safety equipment for use when lifting or hauling at sea, and the Kranskan™ and SeaWise® products.

• Mapix technologies Ltd is a geospatial company and an authorised distributor of LiDAR (a type of laser) products in UK, Ireland and Benelux. The Routescene brand owned by Mapix technologies and was an early adopter of LiDAR technology.

Businesses took part in a number of sessions with partners from Seattle, Portland and Oregon as well as meeting some of the Mayors in the region and taking part in a virtual networking session with members of the Seattle Chamber of Commerce. The Scottish North American Business Council organised over 22 business to business meetings and facilitated 57 connections. It is hoped that a in-person mission can take place in the region next year.

Mayan Grace, Head of Projects at Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce said: “We were delighted with the quality of businesses who took part in this mission and the level of support offered in market. We will follow the delegates’ progress and hope to take a mission to this region next year”.

Mally Graveson, Managing Director of Heehaw said: “Massive thanks, once again to the Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce for continuing to create opportunities for its members to make connections, establish relationships and create opportunities with companies, trade organisations, academia and of course potential clients. These Virtual Trade Missions are vital for Scottish companies looking to expand globally and export their products and services.

“It’s Heehaw’s second Trade mission, after our successful trip to Shenzhen in 2019, and we’ve already made great contacts with animation companies, with a view to develop exchange programmes, film location organisations and business development specialists in both Portland and Seattle. Even with all the travel restrictions it’s amazing to meet so many inspiring people from all over the world. It’s super exciting. I cannot wait for the next one.”

If you are interested in international trade or taking part in future trade missions then contact the international team international@edinburghchamber.co.uk or call 0131 221 2999 (option 5) https://www.edinburghchamber.co.uk/international-services/

