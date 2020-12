Police in Glasgow are appealing for help from the public to trace 32-year-old Nafisah Rehman who was last seen last Friday in Drumchapel.

Enquiries to date have established possible sightings of her in Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Nafisah was reported missing from the Raploch Avenue area on Friday, 27 November, however there have been possible sightings of her in Edinburgh since that date.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 4145-27/11.”

Like this: Like Loading...