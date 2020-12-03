The City of Edinburgh Council has put in Spaces for People measures all over the city using some of over £7 million awarded to the city by The Scottish Government.

Now you can see all of the temporary measures which are intended to make active travel in the city safer, on a handy map.

This map shows you how the new measures join up with existing cycle routes and paths.

Morningside Road. Photo: © 2020, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Transport and Environment Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “We’re introducing one of the most ambitious Spaces for People programmes in the country, with a range of carefully planned schemes helping people across the city to get out and about, many of whom wouldn’t usually choose to travel by foot, bike or wheelchair.

“This map demonstrates the thinking that’s gone into the measures we’ve introduced, and how they will benefit communities around Edinburgh to travel safely. I’m looking forward to seeing even more of these interventions on the ground in the coming months.”

Access the map here

Silverknowes Road. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...