Home Culture Irn-Bru Christmas advert 2020CultureIrn-Bru Christmas advert 2020By Phyllis Stephen - December 3, 2020 6:48 pm120ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print So here is another Christmas ad to delight you and persuade you that Christmas is on its way. Is there anything more Christmassy than The Snowman?Look out for the Edinburgh scene…The IRN-BRU Christmas adverts.Making folk suspicious of snowmen since 2006.#HaveaPhenomenalChristmas pic.twitter.com/QswVQmInmH— IRN-BRU (@irnbru) December 1, 2020 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...Related LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.