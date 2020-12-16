Police are appealing for the help of the public to find a 42-year-old man missing from the Kirkcaldy area of Fife.

Michael Pays, who is from Lancashire but works in Scotland, uses a property in the Dunniker Road area of Kirkcaldy and was there around 3.20pm on Monday, 14 December, 2020.

He may have then travelled across the Queensferry Crossing towards Linlithgow, using a Red Kia Rio car, registration number YG12 RVW.

Sergeant Kevin Petrie, of Kirkcaldy Police Station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may be able to help us find Michael. We believe he drove from Lancashire to Kirkcaldy on the morning of Monday, 14 December.

“If anyone sees Michael, or his car, or knows where he is, then please get in touch. Likewise, if Michael himself sees this appeal please contact us.

“If you can help please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3557 of Monday, 14 December, 2020.”

