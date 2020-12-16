Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a golf-mad Hibs’ fans this year? Then look no further because the club are delighted to partner with the world’s leading golf brand Titleist on an officially licensed range of personalised golf balls.

Titleist, Golf’s Symbol of Excellence, is the game’s leading performance equipment brand, having earned the overwhelming trust of tour professionals, club professionals, competitive amateurs and dedicated golfers worldwide.

The Titleist golf ball embodies superior performance, innovative design and technology, precision manufacturing and unmatched quality, and now Hibs’ supporters can take to the course with the unequivocal number one ball in golf featuring the famous Hibernian badge.

Supporters can select their preferred Titleist golf ball, choosing from the iconic Pro V1 and Pro V1x, AVX, Tour Speed, Tour Soft, Velocity, and TruFeel, then add their preferred play number followed by our badge.

As a result of the partnership, supporters can also look forward to competitions with Titleist Hibee prizes up for grabs over the course of the rest of the season.

Hibs’ Commercial Manager Murray Milligan said: We’re very much aware of the popularity of golf amongst our supporter base and to therefore partner with a global leader within the field is brilliant for us. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Titleist.”

The personalised Hibernian golf balls are available to buy now from the UK site and My Titleist’s international sites and make the perfect last minute Christmas gift for the golf-mad Hibees in your life.

Click here to buy.

Like this: Like Loading...