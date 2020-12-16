Scotland’s largest contemporary Burns celebration joins forces with Scotland’s much loved comic hero of 2020, Janey Godley, as Big Burns Supper goes digital for 2021. Marking the festival’s 10th anniversary, Janey Godley’s Big Burns Supper dishes up a very special broadcast connecting Scotland to the world with contributions from local, national and international artists to help celebrate Burns Night in a way that helps give everyone a much-needed lift and a laugh.

Broadcast free of charge across Big Burns Supper’s Facebook and YouTube channels, the special 75-minute digital broadcast on January 25th 2021 sees Janey (in her own very special style obviously) welcome back a cracking selection of artists including – KT Tunstall, Dougie Maclean, Donovan, Tide Lines and Skerryvore who have performed at the festival over the last ten years.

As staying in is the new eh, going out, Janey will host from her own living room as she prepares a Burns Supper while introducing guests and festival friends throughout the evening.

Of course, no Burns Supper would be complete without a bit of haggis. As festival audiences know though, Big Burns Supper doesn’t really do haggis, we do love a healthy helping of Le Haggis! The Dumfries-born Celtic cabaret, which provides the frantic heart of the festival, offers up an incredible specially curated set of artistic collaborations from Le Haggis acts past and present, featuring local and international talent – all of course with a unique Le Haggis twist.

2021 artists involved include – Artistic Director of Birds of Paradise Theatre Company, Robert Softley Gale, comedian Ray Bradshaw, Jamaican World Roots Reggae singer Brina, burlesque starlet Vicky Butterfly and Scottish Hollyoaks star, Amy Conachan plus a few guaranteed surprises on the night.

Janey Godley’s Big Burns Supper also includes a unique performance from pupils from primary schools from across Scotland with a massive community singalong of Auld Lang Syne. The version performed by the pupils was first arranged by Robert Shields (ONR) in 2011 and featured at the opening of the first Big Burns Supper ten years ago.

Janey Godley, said: ‘I am super excited to do this as it’s the first time I can do a Burns do in my bear feet beside a window.’

KT Tunstall, said: “The 2019 Big Burns Supper was easily one of my top Burns Night celebrations ever! The energy in the spiegeltent that night was totally electric and although for now we can’t party again in-person, I’m so looking forward to joining the digital celebrations in 2021 to help mark the festival’s 10th anniversary with a very special performance from yours truly just for the occasion.”

Executive Producer, Graham Main said: “It doesn’t matter where you are on Burns Night, tune in online and raise a glass to the world for Auld Lang Syne. We started the festival ten years ago because we thought Burns Night had the potential to grow, and this free show is our thanks to the community, artists and audiences who have supported us to do just that over the last ten years.”

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events at VisitScotland, said: “We are delighted to continue our support for the legendary Big Burns Supper, this time through Scotland’s Events Recovery Fund. The plans for their 10th anniversary virtual edition look set to offer a fantastic array of unique entertainment, artistic collaborations and renowned community spirit.

“Burns night gathers Scots and Scots-at-heart around the world to pay tribute to the great poet’s life and works, so by adapting the event to be showcased digitally in 2021, the Big Burns Supper will continue to offer a place for many to celebrate our national bard.”

Councillor Wilson, Events Champion for Dumfries and Galloway said, “The Big Burns Supper team have put together an inventive upbeat way to celebrate Burns Night, wherever you are, in January 2021. They continue to showcase both the work and humanity of Robert Burns and many of the creative talents of Dumfries – the Queen of the South.

“Order your haggis, be prepared to mash those neeps and tatties and revel in the fact that a world class poet’s legacy still speaks so powerfully to us today.”

Janey Godley’s Big Burns Supper 2021 will be broadcast from 7pm – 8.15pm on 25th January 2021 via Facebook and YouTube.

Further programming information will be released early in the New Year on www.bigburnssupper.com

Image credits (where known) – KT Tunstall – Piper Ferguson. Dougie MacLean – Ron McDougall

