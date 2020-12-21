Police are appealing for help to trace the driver of a car that almost struck an officer who was helping the driver of a broken down vehicle on the A1.

The incident took place about 2252 hours on Friday night on the A1 southbound just prior to the Wallyford slip road.

Police Scotland. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

A lane one closure had been implemented when a dark coloured vehicle, believed to be a Nissan Note, collided with police cones, almost struck the police vehicle and an officer who was standing within the closed lane.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued south on the A1.

Officers are asking that anyone with information/dash cam footage should be sent to PC Stewart Logan, Dalkeith Road Policing quoting incident number 4218, 18/12/2020.

