Today (21st Dec.) Heriot-Watt University announced a new, five-year partnership with ultrafast laser manufacturer Chromacity. The agreement enhances the continued close collaboration between Chromacity and Heriot-Watt University, with the company ideally positioned to commercialise academic research in the field of laser-related photonics.

Heriot-Watt University is renowned for its expertise in photonics and ultrafast laser physics, with a 100-strong research community and 400 technology outputs cited in the top 10% in the world. Together, the partnership will explore and develop commercialisation opportunities through joint funding applications, research projects and technology licensing agreements.

Heriot-Watt University will also provide Chromacity with access to state-of-the-art lab facilities, workshops and research staff in the photonics field, while Chromacity supports the University by seconding at least one PhD or EngD student per year.

Prof. Patrik Öhberg, who leads the University’s Institute of Photonics and Quantum Sciences (IPAQS), said, “The technology that Chromacity has developed is all about accuracy and control of light, and this skill supports a wide range of applications within spectroscopy and microscopy techniques.

“This agreement aims to facilitate the transformation of Heriot-Watt University’s fundamental research into commercial opportunities by leveraging Chromacity’s expertise in developing ultrafast lasers for academic and industrial markets.”

To date, the partnership has produced innovative laser solutions to global challenges by focusing on the development of next generation optical parametric oscillators which are critical for applications such as detection of gases which are harmful to people, assets and the environment.

Shahida Imani, CEO, Chromacity, said, “We are thrilled to have signed a Strategic Relationship Agreement with one of the world’s top Universities for laser-related photonics. Chromacity has strong foundations with Heriot-Watt University and we look forward to helping build bridges between the pioneering research taking place at the University and the commercial applications where those discoveries can play a transformative role in society.”

Photo credit – Peter Dibdin

Like this: Like Loading...