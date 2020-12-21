Former Hibs’ striker Leigh Griffiths admitted that he wanted revenge against Hearts yesterday after losing in the 2012 Scottish Cup final.

Griffiths was listed amongst the substitutes and watched Celtic cruise into a 2-0 first-half lead before Robbie Neilson’s side fought back to level the scores.

Hampden Park

He replaced Odsonne Edouard in extra time and scored Celtic third which looked as though it could be the winner but once again Hearts fought back and the game was decided in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Steven Naismith scored the first and appeared to say something to Griffiths as he stepped up to take Celtic’s first which he scored past Craig Gordon.

He then made a ‘Be quiet’ gesture back at the Hearts captain and was delighted when Neil Lennon’s men lifted the trophy.

After the game Griffiths told Premier Sport: “I’ve been humiliated in a cup final against Hearts so I wanted to try and get revenge.

“It might not be a 5-1 scoreline but it’s another medal round the neck and I’m absolutely buzzing.

“Odsonne and the front boys were playing well so I had no qualms about being on the bench, but he was cramping up at extra-time so the gaffer told me to keep warm and go and make an impact.

“Let’s hope I can get a run but all I can do is come on and make an impact like I did in this game.”

“It’s hard for teams to do one treble. We’ve done four on the bounce now and I think we need to get the credit we deserve.

“We’ve jumped every hurdle that’s been in our path and it’s something I don’t think we’ll ever see again in British football.

