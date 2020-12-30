In this last year The Scottish Government has delivered over 40,000 baby boxes to expectant parents.

The total number handed out since the start of the scheme in August 2017 is now 163,397, with around 93% of expectant parents taking the chance of a baby box.

Each box has a number of essential items for both parents and babies and the box itself can be used as a safe sleep space for the baby.

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said: “The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis has been challenging for all of us, and particularly so for expectant parents and new mums and dads. Face-to-face support from family and friends has had to be restricted for safety reasons and the pandemic has added to financial worries for many families.

“Supporting new parents this year especially has been vital. The Baby Box, which ensures that every family with a newborn has access to essential items, is part of our commitment to giving every child the best start in life.”

Jackie Tolland, Chief Executive of Parent Network Scotland, said:“Having been involved in the Baby Box since its inception, I am really pleased that the feedback has been positive. We need to do everything we can as a country to ensure that all children receive the opportunity to have the best start in life.”

Maree Todd MSP with a baby box at the launch of the scheme

