Hibs Head Coach Jack Ross believes that John’ Yogi’ Hughes’ arrival has given Ross County a ‘fresh impetus’ ahead on tonight’s visit to Easter Road.

Hibs go into the game on the back of a narrow defeat to Rangers at Ibrox but Ross believes that the performance shows how far the team has come in the last year.

John Hughes. PHOTO ©2020 Live Edinburgh News

Speaking at the pre-match press conference yesterday he said: “We were disappointed because we went into the match believing that we could take something from it. We delivered a performance that gave us a chance of doing that but ultimately we fell short.

“When we stood back and had a look at how competitive we had been during the game it was another lift to the players in terms of how far we have came this season and where we are now as a squad.

“Although Ross County’s recent form has been challenging for them I think John’s (Hughes) arrival possibly gave then fresh impetus on Saturday. It’s difficult to judge because of circumstances surrounding him losing players.

“As always our preparations have been consistent whether playing the game at Ibrox or the arrival of Ross County.

“I played under John for three seasons at Falkirk. His record has been a successful one in terms of the clubs he has managed, winning silverware with Inverness which was a terrific achievement.

“The one thing he has always had is an enthusiasm and a real passion for the job he is in. His track record is a proven one.

“His record earns him the right to be viewed in a positive light and I’m sure he is delighted to be given that opportunity again after spending a little while out of the game.”

When asked about the forthcoming transfer window he responded: “I’ve spoken before about how pleased I am with the group and the progress that we’ve made but I think but first of all at the weekend it showed how we can be light.

“ We had seven unavailable and it’s unusual to have seven unavailable but I think if we can add one or two probably at most with maybe a similar number going the other way but I don’t imagine it’s going to be more than that.

“I’d like to keep consistency among the group but if we could strengthen it then great.”

Like this: Like Loading...