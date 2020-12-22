Specsavers are looking for the unsung community heroes whose acts of kindness might win them a one to one video call with father and son presenters Martin and Roman Kemp. There is also a £1,000 prize and a voucher for glasses.

The ITV Sunday best presenters are helping Specsavers celebrate the positivity that a simple smile can bring.

Martin, formerly of Spandau Ballet, said: “This year has been tough for all of us, but there are people throughout the country who are so generous in their commitment to their local community, regardless of whatever personal challenges they might face.

“We’re thrilled to be able to reward these people in our small way and say thank you for their service to making people smile.”

Capital Breakfast host and presenter Roman said: “I admire anyone who takes it upon themselves to give back to others. Everyone has faced struggles this year so it’s even more admirable when people put their own to one side, to support and spread a little cheer.

“Dad and I are looking forward to reading about these selfless stories for ourselves and helping select the winners – and hopefully making them smile in return!’”

Martin continued:”If you know someone who deserves recognition, visit specsavers.co.uk/smile-makers to nominate them today. This could be anyone who has gone above and beyond, helping those isolated with a face-to-face visit, organising community events such as food banks or virtual entertainment, bringing people together to raise morale, or simply being a friendly face in a time of need.’

Entries close Friday 15 January 2021. Ts and Cs apply.

Like this: Like Loading...