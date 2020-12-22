This week’s food parcels being prepared for distribution before Christmas by Leith Gives, a collaboration of local charities, businesses and volunteers in Leith giving back to the community this winter.

Photographed are (left) Stuart Anderson (Warehouse Supervisor at Edinburgh Community Food) and (right) Stevie Hynd (Warehouse Team Leader). Edinburgh Community Food is a partner of the Leith Gives campaign along with Port of Leith Housing Association, the Leith Trust, the Citadel Youth Centre, the Edinburgh Remakery and 12 other key community groups in Leith and North Edinburgh.

All photos Neil Hanna.

