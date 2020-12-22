New Ross County manager John ‘Yogi’ Hughes is determined to prove his doubters wrong and save the club from relegation.

The former Hibs’ boss was a surprise choice after Stuart Kettlewell was sacked at the weekend and his first game in charge will be Wednesday’s match with champions Celtic in Glasgow.

He has enjoyed a relatively successful managerial career, leading Falkirk to a Scottish Cup final, guiding Hibs to a top four place and European football then winning the Scottish Cup and finishing third with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Hughes told County’s YouTube channel: “You wouldn’t believe how much desire I have to try to bring success and prove one or two people wrong.

“It’s not going to be easy, I’ve not got a magic wand, it’s all hands on deck, everybody together, one for all and all for one. I have been in that position and the most important thing is to show courage.

“You can feel sorry for yourself and, in many many ways, it’s about mentality, so I have asked them to show real, strong mental character and give me everything they have got.

“It’s me trying to ignite them and saying ‘this is what I want’ and I have to make it simple for them. It’s small steps.

“First and foremost, I will always be grateful to Inverness for giving me that opportunity and I had a wonderful two-and-a-half years and good success.

“Hopefully we can bring that same success to here, but I have always had a great rapport with the chairman and the people at Ross County.

“I have enjoyed my time off, living the life as they say, seeing the kids growing up. That was a big, big part of me leaving Inverness.

“Now they are at an age where I need to get out, so I am absolutely delighted to get this opportunity.”

