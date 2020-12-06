Mortonhall Crematorium is to hold their Christmas service online on Sunday to give everyone who has lost a loved one this year to remember them.

Usually there is a service and a Christmas Tree placed in the Chapel of Remembrance, but this is not possible due to coronavirus restrictions in Edinburgh which remains in Level Three.

Cllr Lesley Macinnes said: “I know that losing a loved one is always extremely hard. With the coronavirus restrictions in place this year, it has been particularly difficult and distressing for people so I wanted to share with you details of our Mortonhall Crematorium Annual Christmas Service. It will take place on Sunday 6 December at 1pm and following government guidance will be online.

“The service will be taken by Celebrant Alan Crawford and if you’d like the name of a loved one included in the service and a candle lit to remember them please email calan2021@gmail.com.”

Cllr Doran added: “We normally have a Christmas tree in the Chapel of Remembrance at Mortonhall Crematorium, with messages remembering loved ones who have passed away displayed on it. I think it is a lovely way to remember those who are no longer living with us. While we have restrictions in place, we feel this year more than ever it’s really important that if you have suffered a bereavement there is a place for you to remember your friend or relative and we’re providing this option online We’re also offering an ongoing webcast service so if you are unable to attend a service you can still join in the celebration of the life of your loved one.”

