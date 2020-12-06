An Edinburgh based firm has been named as One to Watch in The Sunday Times Fast Track List. Parsley Box delivers ready meals to those who find it difficult to get to a shop, and during lockdown their turnover tripled.

The firm now delivers 1 million meals in the UK each month. These meals can be stored in a cupboard and do not require refrigeration.

The firm’s staff more than doubled to 100 and new products have been produced including individual portions of fresh food too.







Parsley Box was founded by husband-and-wife team Gordon and Adrienne MacAuley in 2017, who brought in CEO Kevin Dorren in 2020. Parsley Box raised £4.6 million in funding last year, including £3 million from Mobeus Equity Partners and Chris van der Kuyl.

Kevin Dorren, CEO of Parsley Box said: “This award is recognition of the hard work of all of our team, in helping grow our business and help our customers across the UK to enjoy a delicious range of meals throughout the pandemic. Going into next year we look forward to building up our growth and continuing to scale up our operations and sales. We are pleased to be creating jobs during such a challenging economy in two key sectors – food services and technology and hope to continue to play a positive part in Scotland’s economy.”

The award will be celebrated by members of the Parsley Box team at the 24th annual Fast Track 100 conference & awards event will be held sometime next year.

Gordon and Adrienne MacAuley with CEO Kevin Dorren

