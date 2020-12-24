Hibs’ ‘man of the match’ Martin Boyle believes that last night’s victory over on-form St Mirren who were on an 11-game unbeaten run was ‘well-deserved.’

It took a tremendous strike from Kevin Nisbet to separate the teams and Boyle played a major part in the goal after cutting on from the right before sliding the ball to his strike partner.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Dundee. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee in the Betfred Cup at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: A disappointed HibsÕ forward, Martin Boyle, as his shot is blocked by Dundee keeper, Jack Hamilton. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The victory means that Hibs go into Christmas in third place after leapfrogging Aberdeen who drew with Motherwell.

Boyle was a constant threat to the Saints’ defenders in particular Brandon Mason who was eventually sent off for two fouls on the winger.

In fact Mason could have been sent off earlier had the referee shown him a much deserved yellow card for an earlier foul or noticed a clear barge in the penalty area.

Former Hibs’ striker Tam McManus voted Boyle as ‘man of the match’ despite many believing that the award should have gone to the excellent Joe Newell.

After the final whistle Boyle told Hibs TV: “The players think my dad picks it but I’m keeping the gin.

“I think it (the victory) was well deserved. Obviously we grinded out at the end and showed that we can defend in good spells of the game It was a vital three points and I think we deserved to win.

“I’ve been doing a lot of defending this season, probably more than expected but in terms of getting people up the pitch I draw fouls and create chances for the team and if I can grab goals along the way that’s brilliant. All I want is to receive the ball out wide and be as positive as I can and if I lose the ball then I just put my head down and keep getting on with it and work hard for the team.

“It was a great performance from the boys and I’m just delighted to be chipping in for the team but we’ll just take things game by game.

“It’s a massive game for us on Boxing Day. It doesn’t get any bigger. Rangers are flying at the moment but we will go there and I’m sure we will have a go.”

