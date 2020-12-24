Hibs’ Head Coach Jack Ross was delighted with his players’ response to losing a last minute goal to Dundee United at the weekend with a victory and a clean sheet against on-form St Mirren last night.

The ‘Buddies’ went into the match unbeaten in the last 11-games but a superb goal from Kevin Nisbet ended that run and secured a valuable three points ahead of the club’s Boxing Day trip to Ibrox to face high-flying Rangers.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v St MIrren Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ defender, Lewis Stevenson, clears the danger from St MirrenÕs Richard Tait. Credit: Ian Jacobs

The victory cane at a cost however with both Kyle Magennis and Ofir Marciano suffering tight hamstrings but he was quick to praise their replacements Dillon Barnes and Drey Wright.

After the final whistle Ross said: “I’m delighted. At this time of the year with the frequency of games it’s not easy to continue banging out results, and particularly with the response of the players to the disappointing way the game finished at the weekend.

“In terms of the performance it was excellent but that’s a sore one for the players but to respond in that manner against a team who are one of the form teams in the Premiership so it was a really really good night for us.

“I am pleased for the back line. They felt the pain of conceding late even though I thought they defended well at the week end and I thought tonight against a team in really good form they limited them to few opportunities and Dillon (Barnes) coming on it’s not an easy situation for a goalkeeper so I’m really pleased for him because he has made a really good contribution to the club.

“He’s popular amongst the players around the training ground and given that he is staying away from home at a difficult time, he has a young family in London so I think his character that he has shown through this period has been good, so I am delighted that he has made such a good contribution this season.

“I’ve been really fortunate to get him here. He trains well and is conscientious in his work. His kicking was good and that clean sheet will do him the world of good in terms of confidence and belief.

“Kyle (Magennis) felt a little tightness in his hamstring at half time, not anything too untoward but given what’s happened to him recently we couldn’t take any chances with that and Ofir (Marciano) was the same. He felt a little tightness in his hamstring which didn’t really settle as the second half went on and similarly we don’t want to lose him for a long period so we made that decision.

“We will see how the two of them settle over the next few days or so.

“I’m very fortunate to have a group of players here who, if required always deliver. In Drey (Wright) I’m really pleased for because I know he’s been up and down for me in terms of consistency of selection and performance. He’s got a real desire to do well here. He is very conscientious and takes it hard when he doesn’t play but his contribution tonight helped us win the game without a shadow of doubt.

“Melker (Hallberg) has taken to opportunity over the last month to get back in the team and has performed consistently at a good level.”

