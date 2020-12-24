Hibs have announced a partnership Avast, a global leader in digital security and privacy products, which will help fans and their families protect their devices and identities from cyber threats in the home and on the move

The deal will provide supporters with exclusive offers on the company’s flagship antivirus products as reliance on the internet to stream football matches increases amid the ongoing pandemic, and further lockdowns.

Football stadiums in Scotland remain empty due to Covid-19 restrictions, and fans have been forced online to access platforms including streaming services and score updates sites to stay in touch with their team.

Hibs have therefore chosen to partner with Avast in an effort to help supporters and their families maintain digital wellness and stay cyber safe at home and on the go as device usage and screen time increases.

The partnership with Avast will include helping Hibs’ supporters ensure that they are properly protected online, across all devices and systems in the home and on the move.

The club will be able to offer fans the opportunity to protect themselves and their family’s devices at an exclusive Hibs rate.

Murray Milligen, Hibs’ Commercial Manager said : “The events of the past year have dramatically changed how our fans engage with the club, and we are incredibly grateful for the support they have continued to give the team.

“We remain as committed to them as they are to us, and we are constantly thinking of new ways we can support our loyal fan base through our partnership programme. Cyber security and safety has rarely been more important and we are delighted to share these exclusive offers with our fans to help ensure a cyber-secure 2021.

Avast’s Nick Viney added; “We are proud to enter into this partnership with Hibs. It is a great example of a club that is thinking innovatively about the safety and security of its fan base and the wider community.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to protect people’s digital freedom, a value shared by Hibs, and ensures that supporters can enjoy watching football matches from their devices without worrying about accidentally downloading malware from opportunistic cybercriminals looking to take advantage of increased online use.”

The offer, which is available now and will run for an initial three months but with the view to extend, includes a 20 percent discount on Avast’s digital security and privacy products, including its popular antivirus software Avast Premium and Avast Ultimate.

Anyone can make use of the offer, which will be exclusively marketed to the Hibs fan base and supporting partners of the football club.

For more information, and to claim your exclusive Hibs discounts, please click here.

