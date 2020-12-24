A driver has been issued with a fixed penalty ticket following a two-car crash in Colinton last night.

Police, ambulance crews and firefighters were called to the scene on Thorburn Road at around 5.15pm last night and officers closed the road whilst the emergency services dealt with the incident.

The junction was closed off to the public as officers dealt with the crash after two cars had collided on the road.

Despite damage to both vehicles, no-one was injured as a result of the crash.

The road reopened a few hours later.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.15pm on Wednesday, 23 December, officers received a report of a crash involving two cars on Thorburn Road, Edinburgh.

“There were no reported injuries.

“One driver was issued with a fixed penalty ticket in relation to a road traffic offence.”

Like this: Like Loading...