Whilst most commentators assume that Rangers and Celtic will occupy the top two spots at the end of the season, Hibs’ midfielder Kyle Magennis hasn’t given up hope of upsetting the apple cart.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference yesterday Magennis said: “We are obviously in such good form and we have big games coming up. We can go back second if we win on Saturday and I think we’re in good form and capable of doing that.

Hibernian Football Club. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

“I know people are looking at third and fourth place but I think we are capable of keeping winning games and you never know what can happen, maybe we can nick second place or first place.

“We are a few points off them now but you never know what can happen. You see St Mirren beating Rangers there, the Old Firm are capable of dropping points.

“We just need to go into every game looking as if we can take the three points and see what happens from there.

“The gaffer is always confident and that breeds into the boys. We are always confident that we are a good team and we have shown this season we have taken points against Celtic and Rangers, so we feel we are capable of going into every game and getting points.

“I’ve been training every day and feeling as fit as I have been and if the gaffer wants to play me for 90-minutes I’m more than happy to do so.”

Magennis came off the bench on Tuesday night with Hibs a goal down to Alloa in the Betfred Cup quarter-final and helped secure a memorable victory which resulted in a semi-final against St Johnstone next month.

With Rangers, Celtic and Aberdeen all eliminated Magennis sees no reason that the trophy won’t be returning to Leith.

When asked about that prospect he said: “All the boys are in good spirits, we are always confident that we can go into every game and win it, so why not? “Why not win the semi-final and go into the final and win that?

“I’m sure the four teams that are left in the tournament are going to be confident now that Rangers are out, but people will be looking at us as the favourites and we are confident about that.”

Like this: Like Loading...