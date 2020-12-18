Police are asking dog walkers to be vigilant after becoming aware of concerns that tennis balls containing substances harmful to animals are being left on Hermitage of Braid and Braids Hill in Edinburgh.

It has been reported on local social media channels a number of dogs have become unwell after coming into contact with them.

Police have not received any formal reports regarding this matter, however will be making enquiries to establish more detail on the circumstances.

Sergeant Grant Robertson from Howdenhall Police Station said: “While we have not received any formal complaints in relation to this, we would urge anyone walking their dogs in this area to be on their guard and try to avoid tennis balls, or any other similar items left lying on the ground.

“We would also ask anyone who believes their dog to have been affected to contact Police Scotland through 101 to report the matter. If anyone has any specific information, we ask they email the local community policing team at EdinburghSouthEastCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk, or alternatively contact us via 101 as we would like to hear from you.”

Like this: Like Loading...