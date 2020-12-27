Hibs’ youngster Josh Doig said the players were ‘devastated’ after failing to take anything from the Boxing Day game against league leaders Rangers at Ibrox.

Doig returned to first team action, taking over from Lewis Stevenson and almost created an opening goal in the opening minute with a superb cross from the left which Martin Boyle knocked just wide.

From then on both teams had chances with Dillon Barnes and Alan McGregor in top form and it took a goal from Ianis Hagi to separate the sides.

The big talking point amongst the Hibs fans was two penalty claims which were waved away by referee Willie Collum.

Hagi clearly kicked Joe Newell in the face then James Tavernier tripped Ryan Porteous inside the box but in the end the points remained in Glasgow.

“After the final whistle Doig told Hibs TV: “We knew what we had to do but obviously Rangers are a top team as their record here shows but I think we gave them a really tough game.

“If something had dropped for us or if the final ball was better I think we could have taken something from the game.

“I tried my hardest today. I always put the work in but my final ball could have been better at points but that’s something I can go and work on in training.

“I feel we’ve given them a proper hard game today. It’s not an easy place to come with the conditions the pitch was tearing up but we’ve put in the work to the end and we are just devastated that we couldn’t take something from the game.

“Playing left wing back, I know I have to get up and down. It’s my first time back in the team for a while so I put the work in.

“As always Lewis’s was giving me tips and helping me and he came to me before the game as he knew the threat of Tavernier with the goals and assist he has got this season and he told me how to show him the way where he can’t really get balls in and I thought the way I did it today, I stopped his threat.”

