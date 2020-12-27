Lottery players are being urged to check their tickets after a EuroMillions ticket bought in West Lothian for the 11 December draw matched the five main numbers and one lucky star number and is worth a total of £1,886,380.

If no-one comes forward to claim the winning ticket the money will go to good causes.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, a senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said the ticket holder has until 9 June next year to claim their prize.

He said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and unite them with their winnings.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.”

