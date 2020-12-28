During the month of January a number of police officers and their friends will be completing a daily cardio challenge to raise much needed money for the ‘Thin Blue Paw Foundation,’ a charity that protects, celebrates & rehabilitates both serving and retired police dogs from across the UK.

Those taking part are mainly Edinburgh based dog handlers although they have persuaded a colleague from Glasgow to take part. Friends and colleagues have also volunteered and everyone has their own training schedule which involves running, cycling or rowing 5-10km per day.

The above photographs include Police Dogs Harper, Elsa, Reeva, Loki and Rip

So far, the group have raised almost £1,500 before they have even started their challenge.

Many people are unaware that retired police dogs do not receive financial support in their retirement from the force they served with, meaning the responsibility for their care and vet bills fall solely to their ex-handler or new owner.

Unable to get pet insurance due to their working life, many are left with ongoing vet bills which can amount to thousands of pounds.

The Foundation provides much needed financial support to help cover the cost of medication, hydrotherapy etc to these unsung canine heroes and their owners to enable them to have a long and happy retirement.

The charity also provides greater protection for serving police dogs, through influencing law makers and supporting campaigns such as #FinnsLaw and #FinnsLawPart2.

The above photographs include Police Dogs Draak, Axe, Oz, Keach and Luna.

In addition, they are the UK’s first charity to explore providing PPE (personal protective equipment) for serving police dogs across the UK, including stab vests, paw protectors, canine first aid kits etc.

Everyday police dogs are on the frontline keeping us safe. From finding high risk missing people to catching criminals, searching for weapons and other evidence, looking for individuals who may be evading the police or ensuring safety at VIP visits. Other dogs have specialist skills including being able to detect drugs, money, firearms, human remains and blood and all of these specialities require extensive training to ensure the dog is capable of successful detection.

Dogs live with the officers at home and it is the handlers responsibility to look after their dogs and make sure they are disciplined in their duty and in peak physical condition. Police dogs go above and beyond to provide an outstanding service to the communities in which they serve and anyone who wants to help them enjoy a happy retirement can donate here.

Like this: Like Loading...