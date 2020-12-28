The last phase of a suburban residential development is now underway, representing the culmination of a £110m investment into Balerno.

CALA Homes (East) has made strong progress on the second phase of Ravelrig Heights, an expansive

development at the village’s northern edge, while it is close to selling out at Kingfisher Park, a site on the village’s eastern boundary.

Across the two locations CALA is building 346 homes, from one bed apartments to five bed detached homes. The

new Ravelrig Heights phase will see it launch “The Avenue” – an exclusive crescent of eight homes debuting some of its largest product in the “Light & Space Range”.

These homes come complete with detached garages with flexible accommodation above ideal for a gym, office

or annex accommodation, private gated entrances and expansive back gardens up to approximately 30 metres long.

The final phase, located to the private rear of the site, features large amounts of landscaped communal green space, with homes set in distinct cul-de-sacs with plot sizes especially large for the Edinburgh market, giving buyers space inside and out.

Craig Lynes, Managing Director with CALA Homes (East), said: “We took the unusual step of launching two developments in Balerno at the same time because we were confident that the location could attract a wide range of buyers.

“Entering into the final, 34-home phase at Ravelrig Heights is very exciting for us. It is the highest part of

the development yet is very secluded – and boasts properties reaching in excess of 3700 square feet.

“The market has changed and buyers are wanting maximum space inside and out, to fit with both their work and lifestyle choices. These homes meet that growing need.”

The two developments, which launched less than a fortnight apart in late 2017 follow previous projects in the picturesque village, where the Edinburgh-headquartered developer has played an especially active role within the community.

Most prominently, CALA has been the main sponsor for local rugby club Currie Chieftains since 2011, and played an integral role in support of the Ravelrig Riding for the Disabled Association (RRDA) – gifting the land it is based on and donating £20,000 towards the organisation’s bid to raise funds for an indoor riding arena.

For the last three years it has been a partner in the Currie and Balerno Community Chest, donating £2000 each year towards the total, with money allocated by the local Rotary Club and the Balerno Village Trust to good causes in the surrounding community.

Positive engagement with the trust enabled the purchase of football goals for the high school, while paying for much needed new village entrance signs, befitting the setting as the gateway to the Pentlands.

Phil Thomas, President of Currie Chieftains said: “CALA’s support for the club and our wider local community has been very much appreciated. It has been crucially important to the club’s success on and off the field.

“It has helped us raise standards and increase participation including throughout our age-group provisions from P1 to U18, as well as facilitating our rugby development programmes into our local Primary and High Schools. It has been a real partnership with a genuine community benefit, which will have a lasting legacy.”

Theresa Douglas, President of the Currie Balerno Rotary Club, has expressed the Club’s appreciation of the

contribution made by CALA Homes to the funding of the Community Chest.

She said: “Our Club started the Community Chest in 2016 to support local charities and community projects and we were joined in 2017 by the Balerno Village Trust and by CALA Homes. For the past three years the Chest has been funded jointly and equally by the three organisations and has supported some 48 local projects. CALA’s valuable contribution is recognized and greatly appreciated by our Club but also by the local community. I very much hope that this collaboration can continue.”

Ravelrig Heights, an award-winning development is located just eight miles from Edinburgh’s city centre, with easy

access to the Edinburgh City Bypass, the A70, and the M8 to Glasgow. Nearby Curriehill railway station connects to the city and beyond.

As well as a number of independent shops, pubs and restaurants on Balerno’s high street, the village benefits from renowned schooling and a number of green walkways and outdoor activities.

Ravelrig Heights’ design ensures all homes are set within lanes or beside picturesque green spaces,

creating a feeling of private and secluded streets.

Available homes are priced from £845,000 with homes on The Avenue due to be released in January 2021, with

prices from £1,095,000.

The remaining apartments at Kingfisher Park are available from £195,000.

