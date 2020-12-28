Police have released a description of a man after a large numbers of car tyres were vandalised in South Queensferry on Boxing Day.

The incidents happened during the early hours of Saturday 26 December 2020 while the vehicles were parked on Echline View, Echline Avenue, Stoneyflatts Crescent, Inchgarvie Park, Stewart Terrace, Station Road and Lawson Crescent.

A man was seen in the area at the time and is described as wearing a dark coloured hoody and distinctive jogging bottoms that are tight at the ankles but baggy and loose fitting at the top.

Constable Gill Young, from South Queensferry Police Station, said: “We are appealing to the local community living in or near these streets to check any CCTV or doorbell footage for any footage or images of this male who was seen between 4.20am and 4.30am.

“If you have any information, please call us on 101 quoting incident number 1178 of 26 December 2020. You can also call anonymously with information about these crimes by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

