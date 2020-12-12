Four men have been arrested and charged following an illegal anti-lockdown march from outside the Scottish Parliament to Charlotte Square earlier today.

The men, aged 37, 31, 53 and 31, are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Chief Inspector Murray Starkey said: “Today people marched in contravention of legislation.

“We would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online and on social media.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, only using enforcement as a last resort.

“Our response today has been measured and appropriate.”

Like this: Like Loading...