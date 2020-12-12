There were plenty of goals up and down the country in today’s Scottish Cup Preliminary Round Two action.

Two Edinburgh based clubs progressed to the next round, Spartans who beat East Kilbride 2-1 at Ainslie Park and Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale who won on penalties after drawing 4-4 with Lossiemouth.

Due to a revamped Scottish Cup for this season only, Highland and Lowland League teams entered the competition at this stage as opposed to the usual first round. There were also no replays which meant the games that ended in a draw after 90 minutes went to extra-time and penalties if required.

Four games didn’t survive the weather and they will try again midweek including Musselburgh Athletic’s trip to Wick Academy.

Glasgow University and Linlithgow Rose play their match on Sunday at 4pm, meaning both teams are in the hat for the first round draw on Sunday morning.

Jeanfield Swifts dominated the first game of the day and put University of Stirling to the sword by three goals to one to secure their place in the first round for the first ever time. Joining them in the first round for the first time were Dundonald Bluebell who beat Easthouses Lily Miners Welfare 4-2 at Starks Park, Camelon who won 4-1 away to Deveronvale, Tranent Juniors who beat Edinburgh University 2-1 and Haddington Athletic who won 3-2 away at Lowland League side BSC Glasgow.

The biggest win of the day was at Netherdale in Galashiels where Gala Fairydean Rovers put six past South of Scotland side Wigtown & Bladnoch. There were also big wins for Banks O’Dee at home to Vale of Leithen (6-1), East Stirlingshire against Inverurie (5-0), Nairn County at home to Threave Rovers (4-0), Nairn’s first competitive match of the season and Keith over Fort William (5-1).

Caledonian Braves made the first round despite playing most of the game with 10 men against Clach. Broxburn Athletic, Rothes and Buckie Thistle clocked up comfortable wins to progress.

It was closer in Edinburgh as Spartans left it late to beat East Kilbride and Cumbernauld Colts made it past Tynecastle 3-2.

Preliminary Round Two Results

Banks O’Dee 6 – 1 Vale of Leithen

Blackburn United 1 – 1 Civil Service Strollers (AET)

Civil Service Strollers win 4-2 on penalties

BSC Glasgow 2 – 3 Haddington Athletic

Clachnacuddin 1 – 2 Caledonian Braves

Coldstream P – P Bo’ness United (rescheduled for Wednesday, 16 December)

Deveronvale 1 – 4 Camelon

Dundonald Bluebell 4 – 2 Easthouses Lily MWFC

Dunipace 1 – 3 Berwick Rangers

East Stirlingshire 5 – 0 Inverurie Loco Works

Edinburgh University 1 – 2 Tranent Juniors

Formartine United P – P Turriff United (rescheduled for Tuesday, 15 December)

Gala Fairydean Rovers 6 – 0 Wigtown & Bladnoch

Glasgow University SUN Linlithgow Rose

Hill of Beath Hawthorn 2 – 1 Whitehill Welfare

Huntly 3 – 0 Dalbeattie Star

Jeanfield Swifts 3 – 1 University of Stirling

Keith 5 -1 Fort William

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 4 – 4 Lossiemouth (AET)

Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale win 4-2 on pens

Nairn County 4 – 0 Threave Rovers

Newton Stewart 0 -3 Broxburn Athletic

Newtongrange Star 0 – 4 Rothes

Preston Athletic P – P Hawick Royal Albert United (rescheduled for Wednesday, 16 December)

Spartans 2 – 1 East Kilbride

Strathspey Thistle 0 – 4 Buckie Thistle

Tynecastle 2 – 3 Cumbernauld Colts

Wick Academy P – P Musselburgh Athletic (rescheduled for Tuesday, 15 December)

