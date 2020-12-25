Entries are now invited for the the Scottish Open Fly Fishing Championship and all heats and the final will be fished at the Lake of Menteith near Stirling.



There will be three heats featuring 20 boats with 30 boats for the final and anglers can only enter one heat with a boat draw completed live on Facebook a week before the heat and 50 per cent from each heat go through to the final.



The first two fish caught will be timed and all fish are counted by your boat partner. In the event of a tie then the timing of the first and even the second fish will decide the winner.



Heat winners will receive £100 cash with the first in the final receiving £2,000, second £1,000 and third £500.



Whitburn-based Ben Robertson said international fly fishing rules apply and the entry cost is £60 per angler for a heat and £35 per angler for the final



Payment must be made through PayPal to confirm a place and the PayPal address is scottishopen@outlook.com.



The heat dates are: Sunday, May 16 (9.30 to 5.30), Sunday, May 30 (9.30 to 5.30), Sunday, June 13 (9.30 to 5.30) with the final on Sunday, 12 September (9.30 to 5.30) and the event is sponsored by Glasgow-based trout fly tying company Fariofly.com.

Like this: Like Loading...