Musselburgh and District Angling Association (River Esk – MDAA) confirmed that permits are now available online for the grayling season on the River Esk which starts on Boxing Day and runs until March 14.



The site to go to is the Fish around the Forth portal and they will also available at Tracey’s Convenience Store at Eskview Terrace a week before Xmas.



Unfortunately, Ace Bike Shop behind The Brunton are no longer able to sell permits.



Marc Anderson, the association’s president, said grayling fishing on the Esk (pictured) is exceptional. He added: “In my opinion, apart from the Tweed and the Teviot, the Esk is one of the most prolific waters in the area. Here’s hoping we can have some decent winter sport.”



The cost of a permit is £15 and Anderson said that was tremendous value given that it can cost more than that to fish for a day on some trout fisheries.



Anglers, he stressed, don’t need to splash out if they want to target grayling. Their normal equipment with a suitable leader should be sufficient.



Children under 16 fish free with a paying adult to encourage more young people into the sport.



West Lothian Angling Association permits have also gone online to encourage people to buy in time for Christmas.



The club offers around eight miles of fishing River Almond through West Lothian for only £15.



The river is mostly a brown trout fishery, but salmon and sea trout are also caught throughout the year. The season starts on the February 1 and runs to October 30.

