Bass Rock Shore Angling League host their popular annual Christmas Hamper event on Wednesday, December 16.



Members who have fished in two events in their extensive calendar can take part and the venue is Dunbar Harbour.



The match on the sea wall may be pegged depending on the number of entries and registration is from 6.15pm to 6.30pm in the car park at Dunbar Castle.



Craig Ogilvie, chairman (pictured), said fishing is from 7pm to 10pm and only sizeable fish should be weighed in.





